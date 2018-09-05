Ex-L.A. County Real Estate Official Pleads Guilty in Federal Bribery Case, Striking Deal With Prosecutors

A former real estate official for Los Angeles County has reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty in a federal bribery case in exchange for his cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

Thomas Shepos, 68, will plead guilty to two felonies — making false statements to the FBI about bribes and kickbacks and signing a false 2014 tax return — under a plea agreement filed Wednesday.

Shepos, who lives in Palmdale, said in the agreement that he failed to report $434,000 in bribes and kickbacks received over seven years while working for the county’s real estate division. His 2014 return failed to identify $139,000 in income, including more than $100,000 in bribe payments, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Justice Department.

“Corrupt officials who abuse their power to line their own pockets undermine the public’s trust in government,” U.S. Atty. Nicola T. Hanna said in a statement. “We are committed to ending these backroom deals and bringing these criminals to justice.”

