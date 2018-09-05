Fans Line up Outside Staples Center as Global Pop Sensation BTS Kicks Off Tour in L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The international pop sensation BTS is kicking off its North American tour in Los Angeles Wednesday night, prompting numerous fans to line up outside Staples Center hours before.

The downtown L.A. venue will host the first four performances of the tour; in addition to Wednesday, concerts are also scheduled for Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

A large crowd had gathered outside Staples Center before 10 a.m., when general admission lines formally opened to the public.

The line stretched well past the Los Angeles Convention Center, wrapping around Pico Boulevard and L.A. Live.

One female fan who was among the first group lined up happily hopped up and down as she anticipated getting a wristband, which would get her a coveted spot in the concert pit.

"I'm so nervous but excited at the same time. I just can't wait to see them," she said. "I heard that the first 100 is guaranteed barricade, so I'm hoping I can be so close to them."

Another woman broke down in tears upon learning she was among the first in line, guaranteeing her a wristband -- and potentially a spot in the front.

"There were so many people cutting up and down," she said of the line.

And despite Staples Center saying that there would be no camping out for the concert, one woman said she had been there since Tuesday morning.

Another fan told KTLA she even quit her job so she could catch the performances.

For those lucky enough to score a ticket to the sold-out shows, doors open about 2 1/2 hours before the concerts begin, according to Staples Center.

BTS recently won the Teen Choice Award's pick for Choice International Artist, while the band's fans -- known as the "BTS Army" -- was selected as the winner of the Choice Fandom category.

The K-pop group also recently beat Taylor Swift's record for biggest YouTube debut with the music video for its song "Idol."