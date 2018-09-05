Florida Mother ‘Fabricated’ 2-Year-Old Son’s Kidnapping to Cover up His Killing: Police

Charisse Stinson, mother of a 2-year-old boy found dead near a Largo, Florida park, invented a false story that she was beaten and her child was taken from her, police said.

“In interviewing the mother last night, she made significant admissions into what had happened to her child, which led us to have probable cause to arrest her in the death,” Largo Police Lt. Randall Chaney said Wednesday at a press conference.

The arrest of Stinson on charges of first-degree murder came just two days after an AMBER alert was issued for 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau.

Stinson claimed she accepted a ride on Saturday night from a man named “Antwan,” who then attacked her, knocked her unconscious and took her son. The man was described as about 25 years old, with dreadlocks and gold teeth.

Chaney said they do not believe an “Antwan” exists, and the white Toyota Camry he allegedly drove is fictitious as well.

“It was all fabricated by Ms. Stinson to help cover her alibi, for what she’d actually done,” Chaney said.

Stinson initially told police she was unconscious for a time in the park after being struck. But during interviews, police discovered she was at a wooded location nearby.

The injuries Stinson also received in the park were self-inflicted, Chaney said.

The toddler’s body was found uncovered in a wooded area in Largo on Tuesday afternoon, according to Chaney. The AMBER alert was canceled after the boy’s body was found.

Stinson was expected to make her initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon, according to CNN affiliate WFLA.

Jail records don’t list an attorney for Stinson.