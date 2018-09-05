Live: Day 2 of Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearings Continue

Game Day Eats to Kick Off NFL Football Season With Brandi Milloy

Posted 10:29 AM, September 5, 2018

Food and Lifestyle Expert and Co-host of Food Network’s “Let’s Eat” Brandi Milloy joined us live with game day eats to kick off NFL football season. Let’s Eat airs on Sundays at 11a on the Food Network. For more information on Brandi, you can also go to her website  or follow her on social media.