Wallaby Joeys Join San Diego Zoo Safari Park as Part of Aussie Exhibit

Three wallaby joeys are settling into their new home at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, officials with the park announced Tuesday.

The young pouched mammals weigh just between 9 and 13 pounds each and at least one of them is as young as 11 months old, according to the zoo. Their names are Laura, Thelma and Tatum and visitors will be able to spot them in the zoo’s Walkabout Australia, the park’s newest exhibit and home of the best-known Aussie creatures, from wallabies to kangaroos.

Currently, the joeys stand just over 20 inches tall but they’re expected to grow. When they’re fully grown, females can reach up to 3 feet tall — from head to tail — and weigh roughly between 26 and 35 pounds, zoo officials said.

The three were all hand-raised at the Paul Harter Animal Care Center and will continue to be bottle-fed by the park’s staff three times a day. However, zoo officials said they are expected to be weaned by the end of October as the amount they’re bottle-fed is gradually reduced.