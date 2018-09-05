Hit-and-Run Driver Leaves 2 Scooter Riders Injured in Silver Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people riding on a scooter in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday night.

The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Glendale Boulevard and Rowena Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said.

Two people were riding on what was described as a scooter when they were rear-ended by another vehicle, Im said.

Both riders were ejected from the scooter, which was dragged for about a block before a witness said the driver got out and removed it. The driver then fled the scene.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

One victim was in very critical condition, Im said. The other was expected to survive.

A witness said one of the victims was gasping for breath following the crash.

“I don’t think he had a helmet on,” Samson Crouppen said.

The men were believed to be in their early 20s, but they have not been identified by authorities.

No description of the driver or the vehicle that hit the victims was immediately available.