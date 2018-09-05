× Investigation Underway After Body Is Found in Anaheim Flood Control Basin

A body was found in an Anaheim flood control basin Tuesday night, officials said.

A resident spotted the body in the area of East Street and Balsam Avenue about 6 p.m. and alerted authorities.

Officials found the body, and a swift water rescue was conducted to get the person out of the area, Anaheim Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt told KTLA.

There were no obvious signs of trauma to the body, but there were signs of decomposition. The cause of death won’t be determined until an autopsy is conducted, Wyatt said.

Homicide detectives were at the scene for the investigation.

APD on scene of a suspicious death in the area of East St and Balsam Ave. Homicide detectives are on scene awaiting Coroner. Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/cih2rJHSKg — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) September 5, 2018