Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Expose Himself to Girl Inside Park Bathroom in Tustin

A man accused of attempting to expose himself to an underage girl inside a park restroom in Tustin on Wednesday afternoon has been arrested, according to police.

Pedro Frias, 21, tried to expose himself to the girl but she was able to escape following a “brief struggle,” police said in a statement. Once she was out of the restroom, she ran to her father and he called 911, according to officials.

The girl was only described as a juvenile and her age was not released by police.

Authorities said the incident happened at Columbus Tustin Park, a neighborhood park with tennis courts and softball fields that’s located in the 14700 block of Prospect Avenue.

While Frias allegedly fled the scene, he was found by police officers once they arrived, authorities said. At the time, he was hiding behind a vehicle and had tried to run away from the officers, police said.

But the officers were able to apprehend and arrest him without incident, according to police. He was booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of child molestation, attempted lewd act on a child, lewd conduct and false imprisonment.

Frias is currently on probation and has a prior criminal history, police said.

Information about other possible alleged victims or about this incident can be provided to police by contacting Detective Nguyen at 714-573-3372.