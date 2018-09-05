Man Sentenced to 28 Years in Prison for Fatal Hollywood Stabbing

A judge sentenced a homeless man to 28 years in prison Wednesday for fatally stabbing another transient to death during a dispute in Hollywood last year, authorities said.

Alex Conn Vasquez, 34, pleaded “no contest” last month to a charge of voluntary manslaughter for the June 12, 2017, stabbing death of 47-year-old Jimmy Bradford. He also admitted personally using a knife in the crime, and that he has a prior felony conviction for robbery, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement.

The men became involved in a dispute in the area of the 101 Freeway and Hollywood Boulevard, according to prosecutors.

“Vasquez stabbed Bradford twice in the back,” the statement said.

Witnesses identified Vasquez as the killer, officials said. Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested him the following day.

