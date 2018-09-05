New Luxury Food Hall ‘The Fields LA’ at Exposition Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Timothy Hollingsworth (C.J. Boyd’s Fried Chicken), Chef Alberto Banuelos (Burritos La Palma) and Chef Jason Fullilove (Barbara Jean) joined us live with a taste of their restaurants at The Fields LA. The Fields LA is the new stylized urban culinary destination featuring award-winning chefs and restaurants located adjacent to LAFC's Banc of California Stadium. A three-floor space, the ground floor dining complex houses separate concepts to provide distinct dining experiences. The Fields LA consists of nine different all-star vendors serving a variety of cuisines and an outdoor patio for beer and cocktails.

The Fields LA

3939 S Figueroa St

Exposition Park

Open daily from 11a-10p

For more info, you can go to The Fields LA or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.