× Obama Coming to SoCal to Campaign for Democrats Ahead of Midterm Elections

In his first major foray on the campaign trail ahead of November’s midterm election, former President Obama will drop into Southern California on Saturday, holding a rally to boost seven Democratic candidates running in competitive House districts across the state.

His appearance, one of just a few overtly political events he’s held since leaving the White House, is a sign of the high stakes in this year’s election as Democrats try to wrest back control of the House.

It’s also an indication of California’s considerable role in Democrats’ hoped-for path to victory, with all seven Democrats competing in Republican-held districts that supported Hillary Clinton in 2016. Democrats need to capture 23 seats to take back the House. Details of the time and location of the rally have not yet been released.

Obama had already thrown his weight behind most of the candidates in August, when he released an early wave of endorsements.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.