Soldier From National City Dies in Afghanistan: Department of Defense

A U.S. soldier from National City died while on duty in Afghanistan from injuries not related to combat on Tuesday, according to the Department of Defense.

Sgt. Diobanjo S. Sanagustin, who’s with the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, spent 11 years in the U.S. Army, according to federal officials. During that time, he was deployed to Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.

“He made a lasting impact on the Manchu formation and we will forever cherish his memory. Our deepest condolences are with the Sanagustin family,” Lt. Col. David Uthlaut, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment commander, said in the statement.

The nature of Sanagustin’s injuries are unclear as that information has not been released by the department. The incident is still under investigation.