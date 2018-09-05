× Three Sentenced for Beating, Robbing Man Over 12-Hour Period in Long Beach

Three men received prison sentences Wednesday for their roles in holding a man captive for 12 hours in Long Beach while repeatedly beating him and draining his bank account of money in 2015, authorities said.

Patrick John Adams, 24, of San Diego, received 17 years in state prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement. He pleaded “no contest” in July to one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of dissuading a witness by force or threat. He also admitted the special allegations of causing great bodily injury and using a gun during the crime.

Eric Javier Riddle-Rios, 25, of Anaheim and Ryan Scott Urban, 25, of San Diego received six years in prison, the D.A.’s office said. Riddle-Rios pleaded “no contest” to a charge of robbery, while Urban pleaded “no contest” to a charge of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

The trio attacked the victim on Feb. 20, 2015, then help him captive overnight , prosecutors said.

“During the prolonged robbery, the victim was pistol-whipped and his ATM card was used to steal his money,” the statement said.

But when his captors took him to a bank to withdraw more money, he was able to get help from a bank employees and escape, officials said.