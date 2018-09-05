Tow Truck Driver Killed Assisting Disabled Vehicle on 91 Freeway in Compton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver Wednesday after a tow truck driver attempting to move a disabled vehicle was struck and killed on the 91 Freeway in Compton.

The crash occurred around midnight on the eastbound 91 Freeway near South Central Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer Kimball said.

The tow truck driver was struck in the number four lane while trying to move a disabled vehicle, Kimball said.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead following the crash.

No information was immediately available on the vehicle that hit the tow truck driver.

Authorities initially said the vehicle that struck the tow truck driver was not located at the scene, but later could not confirm if it was a hit-and-run crash.

The crash prompted officials to shut down the eastbound side of the freeway at 12:30 a.m.

All lanes have since reopened.