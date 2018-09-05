× Wait Times at California DMV Offices Shorten, But Agency Says There’s Still Work to Do

Two months after the California Department of Motor Vehicles came under scrutiny for hours-long wait times, the agency said Wednesday that it has reduced lines by flooding offices with new workers but that continued delays are not acceptable.

Agency Director Jean Shiomoto wrote in a letter to legislators that the agency has provided “better, faster and more constituent services” in the last month by hiring an additional 468 employees and bringing back 112 retired workers, while expediting improvements to computer systems and processes.

The DMV has blamed the waits on the rollout of the federal Real ID, which was designed to enhance driver’s license and identification card security, and the Motor Voter Act, which made it easier for Californians to register to vote through the DMV.

The agency reported that the average wait time for customers without appointments at the 20 offices with the highest wait times was 211 minutes between July 23 and 27, and the average was 162 minutes between Aug. 20 and 25.

