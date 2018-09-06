17-Year-Old Girl Arrested on Suspicion of Manslaughter in Santa Ana: Police

A 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter just hours after a deadly shooting in Santa Ana early Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers found a man lying in the street somewhere in the 1000 block of West Richland Avenue after police responded to the scene at 1:18 a.m., authorities said. He had suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to police.

Just 10 minutes later, about 1:28 a.m., paramedics at the scene pronounced him dead, police said.

The girl, who was taken to Orange County Juvenile Hall, is suspected in the crime “based on facts and evidence” found by investigators, police said in a statement. She was arrested at her home in the city of Orange.

Detectives are still waiting to have forensic analysis performed on some of the evidence but they currently believe a weapon recovered from the scene was used in the fatal shooting.

While people who live in the area reported hearing a single gunshot, none of them actually witnessed the shooting, police said in a statement. A man and woman who were with the victim at the time were detained by police.

Authorities also found a vehicle nearby that police believe was involved in the shooting.

While investigators do have some insight into “the chain of events that led to the shooting,” police said in a statement, they are not releasing further details.

Homicide detectives with the Santa Ana Police Department have not determined a motive as they continue to investigate the incident.