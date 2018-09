Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a pit bull, who animal welfare advocates maintain was severely abused after being adopted from a shelter. Although police issued a statement saying the dog's cause of death was not determined and she did not suffer sexual abuse, others involved in the situation say that's a false narrative.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Sept. 6, 2018.