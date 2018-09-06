Back to School Mental Health for Children and Teens

Parents can struggle with seeing the differences between normal changes in their teen’s demeanor or serious issues with anxiety, depression, or self harm. Newport Academy’s VP of Operations Ted Guastello stopped by KTLA 5 Live on Sept. 6, 2018, to discuss teen mental health and how parents can watch for signs their child is struggling More information about the Newport Academy can be found here.

It can be difficult to tell what is typical teenage behavior and what is symptomatic of more serious issues. In a spirit of helping families, Newport Academy in Orange County is offering free assessments for teens and families. In order to receive a free, in person assessment by a trained clinician, all families have to do is call *877-NA-TEENS* and a helpful specialist will be waiting to connect families with help. No strings, no catch, just an organization trying to do the right thing.