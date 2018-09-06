Man Detained After Bomb Scare in Huntington Beach Prompts Evacuation of City Hall; No Explosives Found: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was taken into custody after he allegedly told police he had a bomb early Thursday evening — prompting an evacuation of Huntington Beach City Hall — although no explosives were ever found, according to authorities.

About 4:10 p.m., a man in the parking lot of city hall was "acting erratically" when a city employee told officers about him, said Angela Bennett, a Huntington Beach police spokesperson. Once officers approached the man, he told them he had a bomb, she said.

That admission prompted authorities to evacuate city hall and other places in the area as Huntington Beach firefighters and a bomb squad were called to the scene. At 6:10 p.m., officials tweeted there was no threat.

Police said no explosives were found but the man was detained, Bennett said.

Aerial video of the scene showed the vehicle he was in surrounded by piles of items that had been removed from authorities as they searched for the nonexistent bomb. Some of the materials were on the car's roof or strewn about on the ground.

The reported threat had also prompted police to shut down east and westbound traffic along Yorktown Avenue from Main to Lake streets. At 6:24 p.m., police said all roads had been reopened.

Correction: A previous version of the article incorrectly stated the status of the man's custody. Police have only confirmed that the man was detained.

We’re on scene of a suspicious device near City Hall. The OCSD Bomb Squad is on scene and will be examining the device. We have evacuated the area, and Yorktown Ave is shut down for east and westbound traffic from Main to Lake Street. We will update you when cleared. pic.twitter.com/zWAANh6oYz — Huntington Beach PD (@HBPD_PIO) September 7, 2018