Celebrities Pay Tribute to Film Star Burt Reynolds on Social Media

Celebrities took to social media to say goodbye to Burt Reynolds upon hearing of the legendary actor’s death Thursday.

Reynolds, who started in such cinema classics as “Smokey and the Bandit” and “Deliverance, suffered a cardiac arrest in Florida. He was 82.

Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/HnmCCTv1d1 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds. True legend. Our hero. Funny as hell and a for-real badass. So many great movies. So many great stories. Such a great Dad. Will be missed by all. Deepest condolences to his family. — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 6, 2018

Very sad to hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache. Thank you, Burt. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/nuuFWMSnJg — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor – check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from GUNSMOKE & RAWHIDE at the same time. Burt was told he couldn't act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, "I dunno what you're gonna do, but I'm gonna take acting lessons." #RIPBurtReynolds — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 6, 2018

Sad to hear Burt Reynolds has died. Man.. I grew up watching Cannonball Run.. Smokey and the Bandit… Stroker Ace and so many others. He had a swagger and a charm that I really enjoyed. Boogie Nights is one of my fav films. #RIP — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) September 6, 2018

I owe my career, at least in part, to the great Burt Reynolds. Heartbroken to learn of his passing. He was one of a kind. A fun loving, charismatic talent who did many good deeds quietly, without personal expectation but rather out of the kindness of his extraordinary heart. RIP — Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was a friend of mine, sad to hear of his passing. — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) September 6, 2018

So sad hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. Such a nice man, true friend & a good soul! You left this world with wonderful memories..We will miss you my friend- RIP — ERIK ESTRADA (@ErikEstrada) September 6, 2018

This has broken my heart. I loved #BurtReynolds. #BestLittleWhoreHouseInTexas was my favorite of his films. Losing so many heroes. This sucks. It really sucks. https://t.co/5357j5B4op — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 6, 2018

KTLA’s Meghan McMonigle contributed to this story.