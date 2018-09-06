Celebrities Pay Tribute to Film Star Burt Reynolds on Social Media

Celebrities took to social media to say goodbye to Burt Reynolds upon hearing of the legendary actor’s death Thursday.
Reynolds, who started in such cinema classics as “Smokey and the Bandit” and “Deliverance, suffered a cardiac arrest in Florida. He was 82.
View this post on Instagram
A sad day, my friend BURT REYNOLDS Has passed away. I remember him back in 1979, he always reminded me that I should’ve cast him as Colonel Trautman in FIRST BLOOD , I said that’s impossible, because you’re too expensive and too famous, and probably tougher than Rambo ! He laughed , He had a great sense of humor and I enjoyed his company so much… RIP
KTLA’s Meghan McMonigle contributed to this story.
27.664827 -81.515754