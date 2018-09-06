Driver in Deadly Redondo Beach Hit-and-Run Turns Himself In as Police Identify Woman Killed

The driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Redondo Beach earlier this week turned himself in as police identified the woman killed in the crash, which also left a man with internal injuries and a fractured skull, police said Thursday.

Nathan Greenberg, 28, of Redondo Beach turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday. His first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5.

Meanwhile, police identified Iryna Miller as the woman who was walking down Artesia Boulevard, near Green Avenue, when she was fatally struck around 2 a.m. on Monday. A man was also struck by the vehicle as he was walking down the street, leaving him with internal injuries and several fractures — including a fractured skull, according to police.

He is currently in stable condition in a nearby hospital, police said.

Miller and the man were crossing from the north sidewalk of Artesia and into the boulevard’s westbound lanes when they were hit by a single vehicle, authorities said. The driver, now believed to be Greenberg, did not stop and instead continued to drive westbound down Artesia, police said.

No other details are being released by police as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact Investigator Clint Daniel at 310-379-2477 ext. 2721 or by email at clint.daniel@Redondo.org.