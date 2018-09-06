× Former College Football Player Sentenced to 4 Years for Deadly Hollywood Nightclub Beating During Halloween Weekend

A 36-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to four years in county jail for killing a man during a brutal brawl outside a Hollywood nightclub in October 2016, prosecutors said.

Dietrich Canterberry — an Anaheim resident and former University of Nevada, Las Vegas, football player — and another man he was with allegedly became involved in a dispute with a group of women outside Couture Nightclub, near the intersection of Hollywood and Cahuenga boulevards, in the early morning hours of Oct. 30.

The man Canterberry was with, 37-year-old Cordell Shields, is accused of punching a woman named Laporscha Marks in her face as she was trying to get into a car.

Canterberry was convicted of attacking As Marks’ brother, Devion Jelkes, as the victim ran toward his sister, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

According to court testimony, Canterberry punched 28-year-old Jelkes with enough force to knock him to the ground, where he struck his head.

Canterberry allegedly fled the scene on a party bus.

Police later found Jelkes unconscious and suffering from blunt force trauma, officials said. The victim was taken to hospital, where he died.

Previously, attorney Rick Richmond, who was representing Canterberry, contacted KTLA to dispute information provided by the DA’s office. According to Richmond, a coroner serving as a witness for the prosecution had testified there was no evidence that Jelkes suffered internal or external injuries indicating he had been punched by Canterberry.

Nevertheless, Canterberry was convicted on June 26 of one felony count of involuntary manslaughter, after being originally charged with one count of murder. The jury had deliberated three days, officials said.

Shields is still awaiting trial in the case.

He has been charged with one count of murder in Jelkes’ death, as well as two counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury in alleged attacks on two others during the skirmish.

Shields is expected to appear in court at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center for a pretrial hearing on Sept. 10.