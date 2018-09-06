× Insured Losses From This Year’s Catastrophic Wildfires in NorCal Exceed $845M

The catastrophic wildfires that ripped through Northern California this summer have so far caused $845 million in insured losses, according to state officials.

Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones announced the figure Thursday, warning that the total will likely grow as companies continue to process claims for homes burned in the Mendocino Complex and Carr fires.

The fires killed nine people, and destroyed or damaged more than 8,800 homes and 329 businesses, Jones said. An estimated 800 vehicles were also damaged.

So far, this year’s insurance losses pale in comparison to those seen in 2017, which the Department of Insurance now estimates at $12.8 billion — up from the $12-billion figure the agency previously reported.

