× Man Sought for Exposing Himself to Girl as She Walked Home From School in Manhattan Beach

Police in Manhattan Beach are searching for a man who exposed himself to a girl as she was walking home from school Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the 600 block of Herrin Avenue about 4:45 p.m. as the girl was walking home from a local high school, the Manhattan Beach Police Department stated in an alert.

A small black vehicle with tinted windows pulled up behind the victim and the driver asked her for directions to the freeway.

As the girl was helping the man with the directions, she noticed that he was exposing himself from inside the vehicle.

The driver then fled the area and was last seen driving east on 5th Street from Herrin Avenue, the Police Department stated.

The suspect was described as a black man in his 20s. He was wearing all black clothing, according to the Police Department.