× President Obama’s SoCal Rally for Democratic House Candidates Set for Anaheim on Saturday

Former President Obama will appear in Anaheim on Saturday morning to rally support for seven congressional candidates running for key House seats in California.

The event, which was announced this week, will be held in a ballroom in the Anaheim Convention Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. and the event will get underway about 10:15 a.m.

Tickets are being distributed by the candidates’ campaigns to their supporters. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which is organizing the rally, says it anticipates about 750 people will attend.

Obama’s speech, which will last about 20 minutes, is expected to highlight the stakes of this year’s midterm election and argue that “this moment in our country is too perilous for Democratic voters to sit out,” a spokeswoman said. Democrats can take control of the House if they gain 23 seats.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.