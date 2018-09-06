Police Search for Driver in Silver Lake Hit-and-Run Crash That Left Scooter Rider in a Coma; Video Released

Video of a hit-and-run crash in Silver Lake that injured two people riding a scooter — leaving of them in a coma two days later — was released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday in the intersection of Glendale Boulevard and Waverly Drive, LAPD said in a statement. The driver of a gray 2010 BMW 5 Series approached the intersection before striking the rear end of a motorized scooter, which had two people on it, police said.

Both people were left injured, and two days later, one of them is in a coma after suffering serious injuries, according to police. He has been identified by LAPD as Edras Velasquez.

As Velasquez remains hospitalized, his family is deciding whether to take him off life support, according to LAPD Detective Moses Castillo. He was the passenger of the scooter.

While a police statement said he is 34 years old, Castillo later told KTLA he turned 35 on Wednesday.

Velasquez and the driver of the scooter were actually ejected from the vehicle upon impact, police said, and the scooter was dragged for about a block. Eventually the driver got out and removed it from the car, according to a witness.

The driver fled the scene of the crash, failing to stop and render aid to the victims, according to LAPD. He has been described by police as a heavy set man around 35 to 40 years old who has a beard and dark features.

Meanwhile, the scooter’s two riders were rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said at the time, as Velasquez continues to be treated.

Police also said a woman was seated in the front passenger seat of the BMW.

Video released by LAPD shows a car pull up to the crosswalk in the intersection to make a turn and then pause, with its blinker seen flashing as it briefly sits in the crosswalk.

Then the video shows the car back up, as a dark area becomes visible in front of it. The car the goes into reverse all the way into the lane where it was initially coming from. After that, it then starts driving forward again — going through the same area again and passing by the area of darkness in the crosswalk as it appears to speed away.

In the hours after the crash, police said one of the victims was expected to survive while the other remained in critical condition. One witness, Samson Crouppen, said one of the people on the scooter was gasping for air just after the crash.

“I don’t think he had a helmet on,” Crouppen said.

As part of the city of L.A.’s Hit-and-Run Program Trust Fund, a reward of up to $25,000 is available to anyone who gives information leading to an offender’s identification and conviction or resolution through civil courts.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact LAPD Detective Moses Castillo at 213-833-3713 or email 30215@lapd.online. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to 800-222-8477.

