3 Dead Following Car Crash Along Highway 74 in Lake Elsinore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three people were dead after two cars collided on Highway 74 in Lake Elsinore Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash occurred near the intersection with El Toro Cutoff Road, about a mile and a half east of the 15 Freeway, the Riverside County Fire Department said in a news release.

There were no surviving occupants in either vehicle, and all three people died at the scene, fire officials said.

Authorities did not provide information about what led up to the crash.

Video from the scene showed the cars, two sedans, appeared to have collided head-on. The vehicles had come to rest facing each other along the shoulder, with both their front-ends heavily caved in.

Riverside County sheriff's detectives had responded to the scene to investigate.

Traffic through the area would be impacted while evidence was collected, and authorities urged motorists to use alternate routes.

No further details were immediately available.

#LakeElsinore The Traffic Team is still out there conducting an investigation. Please use alternate routes & please be patient. There are no updates available on the collision. If addtl info is available, it will be posted here. #DriveSafe #Patience #AlternateRoute https://t.co/zzRQ5TKE6k — Riverside County Sheriff PIO-West (@RSOPIOWest) September 8, 2018