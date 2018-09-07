4 Young Men Hospitalized After Apparently Overdosing on Fentanyl in Glendale

Four men were taken to hospitals Thursday night after apparently overdosing on the synthetic painkiller fentanyl, Glendale police said.

Paramedics went to an apartment in the 100 block of North Columbus Avenue around 11:30 p.m. after receiving a call about multiple overdoses.

The men, all in their 20s, were transported to nearby hospitals. Two were treated and released, while the other two remain hospitalized in stable condition, according to Glendale police Sgt. Dan Suttles.

It was unclear Friday morning whether the men lived in or were visiting the apartment.

