Actor Dylan McDermott Won’t Face Sexual Assault Charges After L.A. County DA’s Office Says Allegation Is Too Old

Los Angeles County prosecutors have declined to charge actor Dylan McDermott in connection with an allegation of a sexual assault in 1991, saying it is beyond the statute of limitations.

Prosecutors on Friday issued an assessment of the investigation in which they determined the incident, alleged to have occurred in September 1991 in Santa Monica, was too old to prosecute. The statute of limitations for sexual assaults at the time was six years.

“The allegation is outside the statute of limitations, therefore, an analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence is not warranted and prosecution is declined.”

McDermott was not among the myriad names that had become public after dozens of women reported allegations against prominent celebrities to Los Angeles police in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

