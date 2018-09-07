× Actor Vince Vaughn Charged With DUI, Refusing to Comply During Manhattan Beach Arrest

Actor Vince Vaughn was charged Friday with DUI and refusing to comply with an officer in connection with his arrest at a sobriety checkpoint in Manhattan Beach earlier this summer.

The incident occurred June 10 at about 12:40 a.m. when Vaughn was stopped on Artesia Boulevard and Prospect Lane but refused to get out of his vehicle, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office stated.

The “Dodgeball” actor was eventually detained and arrested on suspicion of DUI and resisting, delaying or obstructing officers, Manhattan Beach Police Department Sgt. Matt Sabosky said following the incident.

Vaughn wasn’t “fighting with officers, but more of delaying the investigation,” Sgt. Tim Zins, another spokesperson for the department, stated later that same day. “There was no officer use of force or anything like that,” Zins said.

The actor was charged Friday with one count each of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content or higher and refusing to comply with a peace officer or submit to an inspection, the DA’s Office stated.

All of the charges are misdemeanors.

Vaughn is expected to be arraigned Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

If convicted, he faces up to 360 days in county jail.

33.884736 -118.410909