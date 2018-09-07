Authorities Chasing Convertible Driver Accused of Reckless Driving in Burbank Area

Officials were chasing a convertible sports car across several freeways throughout Los Angeles County Friday night.

The pursuit began in Burbank around 8 p.m., according to Officer Elizabeth Kravig with the California Highway Patrol, which had assumed control of the incident.

The vehicle was wanted for reckless driving and not having valid plates, Kravig said.

Sky5 was overhead the pursuit about 15 minutes later as the two-seater car was heading south on the 101 Freeway through Hollywood.

The car was driving with its top down and two people were visible inside.

A male appeared to be driving, while the person in the passenger seat looked to be a woman. The passenger appeared to be distressed by the situation.

The convertible was mostly traveling with the speed of traffic, though at times it appeared to be speeding.

Once it reached downtown L.A., the car got onto the eastbound 10 Freeway and continued into East L.A.

In the El Monte area, the car got off the freeway for a period then got back on heading westbound.

Once it got back to East L.A., the driver then headed onto the southbound 710 Freeway before merging onto the southbound 5 Freeway toward Norwalk.

At this point, the passenger was seen talking on cellphone, and continuing to rock back and forth in apparent distress.

The car continued to travel at relatively slow speeds, though it mainly was using the freeway’s fast lane.

It began to travel circuitously through the area, first getting onto the eastbound 91 Freeway in Buena Park before heading north on Highway 57 through Fullerton.

Then, in Diamond Bar, it switched onto the westbound 60 Freeway, back toward the Montebello area.

Eventually, the car wound up back in the East L.A. area, then got back onto the 101 Freeway, this time heading north.

The car exited the free onto surface streets at Barham Boulevard, in the Hollywood Hills area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.