Bail Dropped From $60M to $3M for O.C. Fugitive Accused of Sexually Assaulting Choir Boy

An Orange County judge on Friday agreed to lower the bail for a man extradited to the U.S. a decade after allegedly fleeing to the United Kingdom following accusations of sexually assault on a choir boy.

The bail for 43-year-old Roger Alan Giese, initially set at $60 million, was dropped to $3 million.

"If he does make bail then I will order that he has to be on electronic monitoring throughout the entire time so that he does not have an opportunity to go back to England where we cannot get him back again," Judge Kimberly Menninger said at Friday's court hearing. "There’s been a lot of money expended by the county, by the federal government, by your office, by the prosecution to try and get him back here and I certainly wouldn’t want to go through that again.”

While serving as a voice coach for The All-American Boys Chorus in Buena Park, Giese allegedly sexually assaulted one of the members between 1998 and 2002. The victim, identified only as John Doe, was between 13 and 17 years old at the time of the abuse, according to prosecutors.

Giese was accused of "luring" the boy and his brother to stay overnight at his home multiple times after joining their family's church and befriending them.

According to the O.C. District Attorney's Office, Giese groomed the teenager for several months, during which the man pretended to be a member of a military unit and asked the victim to provide semen, urine, blood and stool samples in order to earn a spot on "Delta Force."

Giese was charged with nearly 20 counts, including lewd acts on a child under 14 or 15, anal penal penetration by a foreign object and oral copulation of a person under 18, according to the DA.

Authorities issued a $500,000 warrant for his arrest in March 2007, prosecutors said. However, after making several court appearances, he fled and failed to show up for trial, the DA added.

Giese landed on the "Most Wanted" lists of the agency and the FBI.

In 2012, a tip led investigators to his whereabouts in England, where he had been staying using a fake name, the DA said. But a British high court blocked his extradition, citing a California law that allowed the involuntary commitment of those classified as "sexually violent predators" to mental hospitals, the Los Angeles Times reported in 2015.

Giese was finally extradited from England on Aug. 10 after an order was finalized in July, according to prosecutors.

The suspect first appeared in court in Santa Ana on Aug. 13 and returned for his arraignment on Friday. Giese's pretrial was scheduled for Nov. 6.

If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 23 years and four months in prison.