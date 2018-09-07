Rapper Mac Miller Dies of Suspected Overdose at Age 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Malcolm James McCormick, the rapper and producer best known as Mac Miller, has died of a suspected overdose at age 26, Variety reported Friday.

Sources told the Los Angeles Times that Miller was found unresponsive by arriving first responders.

Los Angeles police confirmed they were investigating a possible dead body at a Studio City address in the 11600 block of Valleycrest Road listed as a residence for Miller. They said the scene remained active hours after officers arrived around noon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said crews responded to an unspecified medical complaint at the location.

Although authorities had not confirmed that he died, Missy Elliott, J. Cole and other celebrities tweeted about the news.

I’m so saddened to hear about @MacMiller☹️😩 such a kind spirit Sending prayers for strength for his family & friends & fans during this difficult time🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 7, 2018

Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 7, 2018

Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller ❤️ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 7, 2018

The rapper behind the hits "Self Care" and "Programs" first rose to prominence as a teenager in Pittsburgh with a series of mixtapes released in the mid and late 2000s. As his career progressed, critics noted an expansion in Miller’s approach to music to include more singing, more serious themes and dark, dense production. He also became a noted record producer under the name “Larry Fisherman.”

Miller’s battle with substance abuse was a frequent topic of his music. His struggles were also often chronicled in tabloid reports on his relationship with singer Ariana Grande, which the couple first made public in 2016 and ended earlier this year.