× Death of 92-Year-Old Woman in Huntington Beach Investigated as Homicide; Investigators Search for Leads

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in investigating the death of a 92-year-old woman found dead inside her Huntington Beach home earlier this week, police said Friday.

Ruth Strange was located deceased after officers performed a welfare check at her residence on the 6800 block of Vista Del Sol around 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Huntington Beach Police Department said on Facebook.

Strange lived in the home alone, detectives said. Officials did not say who requested the welfare check.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation was launched based on “information developed at the scene,” according to the police press release. Detectives have since been working to locate evidence and develop leads.

Officials were not providing further details about the circumstances surrounding Strange’s death, citing the ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 714-375-5066. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-782-7463.