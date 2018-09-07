Gunman Sought in El Monte Liquor Store Robbery

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying man who help up an El Monte liquor store at gunpoint on Wednesday evening.

The heist took place about 7:30 p.m. at Ace Liquor, 3333 Tyler Ave., El Monte police Sgt. Richard Luna said.

The robber pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the clerk and demanded cash before fleeing with about $500, police said. He was last seen running north Tyler Avenue. No getaway car was seen.

The clerk suffered no injuries, officials added.

Investigators described the gunman as Latino man, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, 230 pounds, with a shaved head. He wore a dark gray jacket over a light gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black Converse tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact El Monte police at 626-258-8635. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.