‘He Came Down Like Batman’: Man BASE Jumps Off Crane in Downtown San Diego

A man with a parachute BASE jumped off of a crane in the East Village area of downtown San Diego on Friday morning, authorities said.

Police were tipped off by property security that a man was climbing the Pinnacle Crane on 15th and J streets, according to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.

When San Diego police showed up, they saw the suspect mid-climb on the crane. An officer in a police helicopter warned the man to return to the ground.

Despite their efforts, the man jumped from the crane around 1:05 a.m., floating hundreds of feet before landing on Market Street.

“I’m right here in my house wondering what’s going on and Batman came flying down,” one witness said. “I was scared, I didn’t know what happened… that was weird, awkward, late at night freaking out.”

“Why 15th and Market? Why doesn’t he go off the cliffs over there? He came from way up there on top of the crane,” another witness said. “He came down like Batman!”

The man was taken into custody and faces trespassing charges, KSWB reported.

No injuries were reported as a result of the jump, although the man was taken to a hospital and treated for what police described as a "pre-existing" condition, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Police did not identify him, but he identified himself to San Diego TV station KGTV as Nicholas Marinkovic and spoke with a reporter after he was released from custody.

Marinkovic said he has performed BASE jumps around the world and teaches the extreme sport to others. He added he didn't understand the fuss over the incident.

"It caused a lot of commotion," he told KGTV of the response from first responders. "It was a big deal, apparently. Everyone got real riled up about me having a good time."

