Human Remains Discovered in Calabasas Belonged to Adult Man: Investigators

Human remains found by a Caltrans worker in Calabasas earlier this week belonged to an adult man, officials said Friday.

Detectives have not been able to determine any other identifying features of the man, whose remains were discovered around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 25100 block of Calabasas Road, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Homicide detectives are involved in the investigation, although authorities have said the man’s cause of death is still unclear.

The remains were found off a hiking trail, in an area near the 101 Freeway. Sheriff’s Lt. Rodney Moore previously told KTLA it appeared they had been there for a “significant amount of time.”

It is the third body found in the area since May, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Anyone with information can call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

