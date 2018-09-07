Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Carson with a preview of the Saturday, September 7th, 2018 KJLH MEN’S EMPOWERMENT SUMMIT.

The event, which takes place on the campus of Cal State Dominguez Hills, features a day of speakers, panel discussions, free medical screenings, an on-site job fair and more!

With the goal of inspiring and empowering men of color from the diverse communities of Southern California. KJLH Radio’s heritage of community service and California State Senator Steven Bradford joining forces will provide a platform where men can engage in honest discussions regarding issues concerning men.

The day will begin prominent civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, for his work on the Trayvon Martin case and the Michael Brown shooting in addition to other controversial civil rights cases. Following Mr. Crump’s keynote address, men will be able to attend a variety of seminars and panel discussions on myriad of subjects including Criminal Justice Reform, Mental Health, Father’s Rights, Entrepreneurship family and more.

For information on the KJLH Men’s Empowerment Summit, please check the website or call the office of KJLH at 310-330-2200.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.