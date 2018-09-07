L.A. Could Bar People From Council Meetings If They Repeatedly Disrupt Proceedings

People who repeatedly disrupt public meetings at Los Angeles City Hall could be barred from attending council or committee meetings for several days at a time under a proposal introduced Friday.

The proposal, backed by Council President Herb Wesson and five other council members, comes after several weeks of complaints from city lawmakers about disruptions in and outside the council chamber.

A small number of people who show up to speak at city meetings have made vulgar, profane and racist epithets a routine part of the council’s public comment period. Loud outbursts from the audience, or in the hallways of City Hall, are also commonplace.

Councilman Paul Krekorian said this week that the bad behavior of a few speakers is depriving other members of the public of the right to participate in public meetings.

