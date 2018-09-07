× Man Shot at Super 8 Motel in Azusa; Gunman Sought

Authorities are investigating a shooting Friday that wounded a man at a Super 8 motel in Azusa.

Police and fire department personnel responded to a gunshot victim call at the motel in the 100 block of North Azusa Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Azusa Police Department Lt. Robert Chivas said.

Arriving responders discovered a man, only identified as an Azusa resident, with non-life threatening injures at the motel, Chivas said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

There did not appear to be any altercation prior to the shooting, Chivas said.

Police are talking to people at the motel in hopes of identifying the gunman.

No weapon was recovered at the scene.

Investigators believe the gunman fled the scene following the shooting.