New Charges Filed Against Alleged ‘Dine and Dash Dater’

A man dubbed the “Dine and Dash Dater” after allegedly meeting women through dating apps, taking them out to dinner and then running out on the bill faces additional charges as the case against him continues to grow, authorities said Friday.

Paul Guadalupe Gonzales, 45, was initially charged last month with extorting or attempting to extort 10 women throughout Los Angeles County with his dating ruse, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The alleged crimes took place between May of 2016 and April 0f 2018 in cities including Los Angeles, Pasadena, Long Beach and Burbank.

Three more women have since come forward to report being victimized in the same manner, district attorney’s office spokesman Paul Eakins said. One count of grand theft and one count of petty theft that were previously charged have been dismissed.

Gonzales now faces 11 counts of extortion, two counts of attempted extortion, two counts of defrauding an innkeeper and one count of petty theft, according to a criminal complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

“Gonzales is accused of dining with women he met through online dating apps, then leaving without paying any of the bill,” district attorney’s officials said in a written statement.

Prosecutors allege he targeted the victims through the dating apps “PlentyOfFish” and “Bumble,” court documents show.

He would allegedly suggest high-end restaurants and order expensive items, such as lobster tail and chocolate souffle, before leaving his purported dates alone with the bill.

In two instances, the restaurants elected to pick up the checks themselves, Eakins added.

Gonzales is also accused of getting service at a hair salon and leaving without paying, officials said.

If convicted as charged, Gonzales could face more than 16 years in state prison.

He’s due back in court Sept. 11 for a preliminary hearing. Bail has been set at $315,000.