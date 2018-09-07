Raising Your Kids to Be Good Digital Citizens With Julia Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA-based Digital Media Parenting Educator and founder of ReConnect Julia Storm joined us live with tips on raising your kids to be good digital citizens. ReConnect is a whole child, whole family approach to preparing kids for life in the Digital Age.

Julia developed the ReConnect program to teach parents how to empower their kids to want to make smart, healthy and informed decisions when navigating the online world.



