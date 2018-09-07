Stephon Clark’s Family Seeks $35 Million in Damages from Sacramento After Fatal Police Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The family of Stephon Clark, who was fatally shot by police earlier this year, filed a wrongful death claim on Thursday seeking $35 million in damages from the city of Sacramento.

The action is not a lawsuit, but a government claim form process that must be completed first, KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento reported on Friday.

If the entire amount is awarded it will split among the family in two ways: $20 million will go towards Clark's two children and $15 million towards Clark's grandparents, according to the Sacramento Bee.

In March, two officers chased Clark into his grandmother's backyard and gunned down the 22-year-old, believing he was armed. It was later found out that he only had a cellphone on him.

The Clark family is asking for $35 million but it's unclear whether they’d get the whole amount.

In other cases, the family of Michael Brown received $1.5 million from the city of Ferguson and Eric Garner's family's claim against New York City got them $5.9 million.

This is likely to be a long process for the family, with a possible lawsuit to follow.

Meanwhile, the two officers involved in Clark's shooting are back at work. Nearly seven months after the shooting, District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert has yet to make a decision on whether or not the officers would be charged.

The city announced the claim the same day Sacramento police fatally shot another person they say had a gun, KTXL reported. It's unclear in clear in that incident whether the man aimed or fired at officers before they killed him.

A police spokesman said a knife and a pellet gun were found on him.