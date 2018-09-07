Authorities are searching for the individuals caught on surveillance video stealing $50,000 worth of handbags from an Arcadia boutique in two separate incidences, the most recent occurring late last month. Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Sept. 7, 2018.
Thieves Caught on Video Stealing $50K Worth of Handbags From Arcadia Boutique
