Thieves Caught on Video Stealing $50K Worth of Handbags From Arcadia Boutique

Posted 11:07 PM, September 7, 2018, by

Authorities are searching for the individuals caught on surveillance video stealing $50,000 worth of handbags from an Arcadia boutique in two separate incidences, the most recent occurring late last month. Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Sept. 7, 2018.