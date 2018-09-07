× Young Actor Accusing Asia Argento of Sex Abuse as Minor Will Work With Detectives, His Lawyer Says

The young actor who accused Asia Argento of having sex with him while he was a minor will cooperate with a Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigation into the Italian actress, his lawyer said.

Gordon Sattro, the lawyer for Jimmy Bennett, said he was “shocked, appalled, and disgusted” by Argento’s new defense that the then-17-year-old Bennett was the sexual attacker.

In the wake of a New York Times story detailing that Argento had agreed to a $380,000 settlement with Bennett following his allegation that she had had sex with him in a Marina del Rey hotel in May 2013 when he was 17, the actress-director initially denied the act.

But in a statement and letter on Wednesday, Argento’s new attorney, Mark Jay Heller, disputed the Bennett’s allegations, labeling the young actor as the “sexual attacker” and saying Argento had opted not to contact authorities in 2013 following the incident.

