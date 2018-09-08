× 1 Hurt in Garage Explosion at Fullerton Home: Police

An explosion inside the garage of a Fullerton home left one person injured on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Officers and firefighters responded to the 200 block of West Valencia Avenue after the Fullerton Police Department received several 911 calls about the incident at around 12:44 p.m.

In a 1:29 p.m. tweet, the agency urged the public to stay away from the area.

Footage from the scene shows large response from the Fullerton Fire Department.

An individual suffered a minor laceration due to the explosion, Sgt. John Radus told KTLA.

The cause remained under investigation.

Authorities did not provide any further information.

Please stay clear of the 200 blk of W. Valencia Ave. due to Police and Fire activity. FPD received multiple 911 calls at 12:44 PM of a possible explosion in the area. No major injuries and only one minor injury has been reported.The cause of the explosion is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Nx9MZK32OG — FullertonPD PIO (@FPDPIO) September 8, 2018