1 Hurt in Garage Explosion at Fullerton Home: Police
An explosion inside the garage of a Fullerton home left one person injured on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
Officers and firefighters responded to the 200 block of West Valencia Avenue after the Fullerton Police Department received several 911 calls about the incident at around 12:44 p.m.
In a 1:29 p.m. tweet, the agency urged the public to stay away from the area.
Footage from the scene shows large response from the Fullerton Fire Department.
An individual suffered a minor laceration due to the explosion, Sgt. John Radus told KTLA.
The cause remained under investigation.
Authorities did not provide any further information.
33.870365 -117.924212