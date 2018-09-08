10-Year-Old Girl Killed, Family Hospitalized in Cypress Park House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 10-year-old girl was killed and her family was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home in Cypress Park early Friday morning.

The fire was reported about 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 3300 block of North Thorpe Avenue.

A family of six lived in the home, which firefighters found well-involved in flames when they arrived, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson at the scene told KTLA.

A mother and father inside the home managed to help three of their children out a window but were still inside with one other child when firefighters arrived, the spokesperson said.

Once fire crews were able to gain access to the home, they managed to get the mother, father and a girl who was in critical condition outside.

All six family members were transported to a local hospital.

One of the children, a 10-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the hospital, a LAFD news alert stated.

The conditions of the other victims were unknown.

One firefighter was also injured during the incident, according to the spokesperson.

Apparently, someone drove over a fire hose that came up and knocked the firefighter to the ground. The firefighter was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

It was unclear if the home was equipped with working smoke detectors, the spokesperson said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.