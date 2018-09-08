× 2 People Hospitalized After Suffering Electric Shock at Irwindale Speedway

Two people were transported to the hospital on Saturday after suffering electric shock at Irwindale Speedway in the San Gabriel Valley, according to officials.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said it received a call about the incident at 2:30 p.m.

The motorsports facility was scheduled to host a NASCAR event at 7 p.m. on Saturday, which was first responders and military appreciation night.

Irwindale Speedway has not released any information.

Authorities provided no further details.