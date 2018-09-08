× 25 People Hospitalized After Falling Ill at Wedding in Moreno Valley Area, Officials Say

More than two dozen people who reported feeling sick during a wedding in Riverside County were hospitalized Saturday night, authorities said.

Crews responded to an unincorporated area north of Moreno Valley just after 8 p.m. upon receiving reports of several individuals falling ill in the 31100 block of San Timoteo Canyon Road, said Mark League, battalion chief with the Riverside County Fire Department.

First responders arrived to multiple patients complaining of nausea and vomiting, League said.

A total of 25 people were taken to the hospital, five of them with “serious” symptoms, the battalion chief added. Nine were in “moderate” condition ,while 11 had “minor” signs of sickness, according to Riverside County fire.

“Several guests became ill and are in the process of being triaged and transported by ground ambulance and a bus provided by Beaumont Police Department,” the agency said earlier.

A hazmat team and county environmental health officials were also called to the scene.

The cause remained unclear.

Authorities provided no further information.