4 Men Arrested in Drive-By Paintball Attack in Isla Vista: Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office

Four men were arrested Saturday after allegedly using a paintball gun from inside a car to shoot at pedestrians in Isla Vista.

Officers received a report shortly after midnight about individuals shooting paintballs from a moving vehicle in an area near the University of California, Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The attacks happened in the 6600 block of Picasso Road and in the 700 block of Camino Del Sur, the agency said.

One victim was injured in the chest, arm and leg, investigators said.

Officers later found a vehicle in the area that matched the victim’s description.

A passenger in the back had a paintball gun at his feet, and another occupant had a paintball in his pocket, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies also reported finding a bag of paintballs inside the vehicle.

Oxnard residents Jelani Bell, 20, and Marques Russell, 21, were arrested along with Ventura residents Alonzo Gude, 21, and Elliot Couillard, 19, on suspicion of conspiracy and felony assault, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

They were being held at the Santa Barbara County Jail on $30,000 bail.

Anyone with information can call the Isla Vista Foot Patrol at 805-681-4179. Those who want to remain anonymous can call 805-681-4171 or visit the Sheriff’s Office website.